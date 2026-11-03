Bank of England considering mortgages worth five times your salary
Proposals to permit lenders to offer as many borrowers as they wish a mortgage worth up to five times their income before the 15% cap kicks in are reportedly being considered by the Bank's Financial Policy Committee.
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The Bank of England is considering mortgages worth five times your salary, in what looks set to be one of the biggest reforms to lending rules in over a decade.
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Under new industry proposals to ease rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, borrowers may be allowed to take out a mortgage worth five times their income.
Since 2014, most lenders have been restricted to giving out no more than 15% of mortgages to people borrowing over 4.5 times their income.
These rules were relaxed in October, when the 15% cap was cut from individual firms and distributed across the market as a whole, which tightened up aggregate mortgages available and gave lenders more flexibility.
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But now, it has emerged that the Bank's Financial Policy Committee is examining proposals to permit lenders to offer as many borrowers as they wish a mortgage worth up to five times their income before the 15% cap kicks in.
This would equate to around £200bn in lending capacity, UK Finance reports.
The trade association told the Financial Times: "Raising the threshold to five times income would unlock around half of currently constrained first-time buyer lending, widening access to home ownership without materially increasing default risk or amplifying the credit cycle."
Chancellor John Healey previously told Bank governor Andrew Bailey to "target improving access to home ownership without prejudicing financial stability, including considering how the LTI [loan-to-income] framework can better support this".
Earlier this month, the bank claimed that feedback from industry has been passed on to its Financial Policy Committee to assess as part of future reviews.