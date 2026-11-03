The Bank of England is considering mortgages worth five times your salary, in what looks set to be one of the biggest reforms to lending rules in over a decade.

Under new industry proposals to ease rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, borrowers may be allowed to take out a mortgage worth five times their income.

Since 2014, most lenders have been restricted to giving out no more than 15% of mortgages to people borrowing over 4.5 times their income.

These rules were relaxed in October, when the 15% cap was cut from individual firms and distributed across the market as a whole, which tightened up aggregate mortgages available and gave lenders more flexibility.

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