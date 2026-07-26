This would help keep mortgage and borrowing costs from rising for now, though any relief for households may be temporary if energy prices keep climbing.

The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates unchanged again next week, despite fresh uncertainty in the Middle East.

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Inflation for consumer goods fell to a 15-month low in June. Picture: Alamy

The Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet on Thursday 30 July, when it will also publish fresh economic forecasts. The meeting comes after inflation eased in recent months, which has given some relief to households as well as policymakers. The Office for National Statistics said earlier this week that UK consumer price inflation fell to a 15-month low in June, at 2.6 per cent as food and fuel prices fell.

But that easing may not last. Inflation is widely expected to rise again and move further away from the Bank’s 2 per cent target, which means the cost of living could stay sticky for longer. The Bank has already said it expects inflation to climb back to 3.25 per cent later this year as higher energy costs begin to feed through into household bills from July. If that happens, families could see more pressure on energy, food and transport costs in the months ahead. Until recently, most economists had expected interest rates to remain at 3.75 per cent for the rest of the year. But the intensifying conflict in Iran has added fresh uncertainty, with fears that it could push oil prices higher and feed into inflation. Oil prices rose above 100 US dollars a barrel on Thursday for the first time since May, after attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and threats from President Trump raised concerns about possible supply disruption in the region. If oil stays high, that can eventually feed through into petrol prices, heating bills and the cost of goods in shops. Governor Andrew Bailey is likely to be asked how the renewed fighting has affected the Bank’s inflation outlook, and what it means for future rate decisions. The Bank will be trying to balance the risk of inflation picking up again against the risk of putting more pressure on an economy that is still barely growing.

Oil prices rose above 100 USD a barrel following attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and threats from President Trump. Picture: Getty