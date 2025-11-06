UK interest rates will remain unchanged but policymakers are 'deeply divided'

The Bank of England and the Royal Exchange, as the BoE eaves interest rates unchanged.

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Bank of England has announced interest rates will be held at 4%.

UK interest rates will remain unchanged but policymakers are “deeply divided” about the threat of inflation, economists say. The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made the decision on Thursday, with economists making the decision following signs that inflation is continuing to cool. It also comes ahead of Rachel Reeves' November’s autumn Budget, with economists urging caution ahead of any announcements. Earlier this month, some experts, including banking giants Barclays and Goldman Sachs, are predicting a cut to 3.75%. Read more: Child poverty is driving UK apart, Gordon Brown warns ahead of Budget Read more: Doctors union rejects fresh offer from Health Secretary as Streeting admits he is 'worried about winter' amid strikes

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, exits 11 Downing Street for PMQs on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The decision comes amid concerns policymakers could be swayed by recent economic data which signals a need to reduce borrowing costs further. Most economists agree that there will be divisions among the nine-person committee when it comes to this week’s vote. James Smith, a UK developed market economist for ING, said: “Inflation has almost certainly peaked. “Food inflation – a critical concern at the Bank of England this summer – fell back in September and is now running half a percentage point below official forecasts. “This all comes at a time when the Bank is visibly divided on how problematic inflation really is.” Official figures showed that UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation stayed at 3.8% in September, the same level as both July and August, with food prices easing during the month. But Mr Smith said that, while the MPC was “deeply divided”, it will likely remain cautious about the risk of inflation being persistent and opt to keep rates on hold this month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during the Global Progress Action Summit, at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, London. Picture: Alamy