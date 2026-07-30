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By Issy Clarke

Th Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates at 3.75% next week despite fresh uncertainty in the Middle East in a boost for Andy Burnham.

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It marks the fifth time in a row that the Bank has kept the rate unchanged, despite ongoing uncertainty about the effect of the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East on energy prices. A majority of the central bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of keeping interest rates at 3.75%. However it cautioned that energy prices and an AI-driven memory chip shortage will drive inflation higher. Forecasts by the central bank have also suggested that food inflation is set to tick higher later this year as supply issues linked to hot and dry weather weigh on prices for shoppers.

Six members of the MPC voted in the favour of keeping the rate steady, while three called for an increase to 4%. Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said: “Inflation has fallen faster than we’d expected, but the conflict in the Middle East continues to mean high and volatile energy prices. “That will cause inflation to rise again later this year. “However the conflict unfolds, our job is to make sure any increase in inflation is temporary and that it comes back to our 2% target.”