The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at 3.75pc for the sixth straight meeting.

Despite rising inflation, the Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at 3.75pc for the sixth straight meeting.

Inflation hit 3.1pc in August and economists say it will continue to rise as a result of the Iran war, which has pushed up the price of oil and gas.

Other major central banks around the world have increased rates to counteract higher prices.

Inflation has been above the Bank of England's 2% target for nearly two years.

The Bank of England said the majority of policymakers believed “holding bank rate, combined with the significant tightening of financial conditions that had occurred since the conflict started, was providing sufficient insurance against the upside risks to inflation stemming from fluctuations in energy prices”.

“This would allow time to observe further evidence, preserving the option to change bank rate in future were the evidence to warrant it,” the Bank added.