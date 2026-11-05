The Bank has forecast that inflation will rise to a peak of around 5% next year, compared with a previous prediction of 3.2%.

The Bank of England has forecast that inflation will rise to a peak of around 5% next year, compared with a previous prediction of 3.2%. Picture: Mike Kemp/Getty

By Georgia Bell and Asher McShane

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, from 3.75% to 4%.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It is the first time that the central bank has increased borrowing costs since August 2023. It means that borrowing money for mortgages, loans and credit cards will get more expensive. The Bank has forecast that inflation will rise to a peak of around 5% next year, compared with a previous prediction of 3.2%. Pressure on the MPC to take action has grown since official figures showed the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.5% in September, the highest level in 11 months. The move comes as part of a bid to tackle rising levels of inflation in the UK economy. Read more: Inflation to surge beyond forecasts as UK economy set for growth slowdown Read more: Interest rate hike ‘firmly on table’ after inflation rises to 11-month high

Traders in the financial markets are predicting that rates will increase to 4% from 3.75% when the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces its next decision on Thursday. The conflict in the Middle East has helped push CPI further away from the Bank’s 2% target rate, with a surge in petrol and diesel prices a major driving force. And inflation is expected to be pushed higher this winter after Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 3.6% for a typical household on October 1 and is forecast to jump by a further 22% in January. Ellie Henderson, an analyst for Investec, said: “We imagine that many committee members’ patience with the recent rise in inflation has worn thin. “The longer energy prices remain elevated, the greater the risk that a temporary price shock becomes more permanent; a ‘risk management’ hike could guard against this.”

The conflict in the Middle East has pushed up oil and petrol prices. Picture: Elke Scholiers/Getty

She cautioned that producers might “not be willing or able to shoulder the burden of higher energy prices for much longer” and that this could push up prices in shops. Alexander Harvey, UK economist for Oxford Economics, said a November rate hike looks to be a “done deal” for the committee, which will be responding to higher oil and gas prices. “So far, two factors have been central to the MPC’s decision-making since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East: the scale and duration of the energy price shock, plus the extent of any second-round inflation effects from elevated energy prices,” he said. “These factors will continue to dominate the outlook for the Bank rate.”