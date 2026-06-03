Around 6,000 staff at the Bank are eligible to work overseas

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England attends a Middle East Response Committee Meeting. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Bank of England has been told its staff should be "working from desks, not sun loungers" after it emerged employees can work from abroad for up to 40 days per year.

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Around 6,000 of the Bank's workforce are eligible to work from overseas in addition to being able to work from home three days a week, according to official guidance. But the perk has drawn criticism amid the cost of living pressures facing the UK, with the Bank failing to keep inflation at 2pc. Inflation fell to 2.8pc in April and is expected to rise to around 4pc later this year as the Iran war pushes up the cost of energy, Capital Economics reports. Read more: Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apologise as customers hit by app outage Read more: Bank of England reveals which animals could feature on its new-look banknotes

Kevin Hollinrake said the Bank's staff should be working at desks, not sun loungers. Picture: Alamy

Chairman of the Conservative Party, Kevin Hollinrake, said staff should be doing their jobs from "their desks, not their sun loungers". Mr Hollinrake said: "No wonder inflation has been off target for 19 months. Working overseas unnecessarily is both a security risk and a danger to productivity. "Hard-working families paying rising taxes, and struggling to afford a holiday, will be angry that public servants are soaking in the sun while on the clock. "Meanwhile, under Labour, public servants are working fewer hours for the same pay." It comes after the Governor of the Bank said it should not increase its inflation target, stressing that it is important to give households confidence it can bring down the rising cost of living.

Around 6,000 staff at the Bank are eligible to work overseas. Picture: Alamy