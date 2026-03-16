The animal charity says species including rats, pigeons and gulls should be considered as the Bank of England prepares to replace historical figures on notes with wildlife.

The RSPCA says familiar urban animals such as rats, pigeons and gulls should be included on future UK banknotes, not just Britain’s more popular wildlife.

Geoff Edmond, of the RSPCA, said: "Showcasing our native wildlife on everyday banknotes is a wonderful way to celebrate the animals that we share our towns, cities and countryside with – including the ones who don't always make the ‘most popular’ lists.”"

He added: "While some animals are obvious favourites, there are many amazing animals that we see every day that are often overlooked, or misunderstood.

"What about the pigeons who have been our friends for thousands of years, or rats, with their amazing memories, or even gulls, with their amazing levels of intelligence? They are all fascinating wild animals in their own right – and deserve recognition too."

Read More: Taking Churchill off our banknotes is a national disgrace, writes James Hanson

Read more: UK wildlife to replace historical figures on next series of banknotes