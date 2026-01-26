British banks and finance firms are hunting for behavioural science and psychology experts for ethical AI jobs. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

British banks and finance firms are hunting for behavioural science and psychology experts for ethical AI jobs amid worries over the misuse of the technology, according to experts.

A desire to accelerate recruitment in 2026 comes after one of the worst years for hiring in the financial services sector since the 2008 financial crisis. Some 55 per cent of financial firms plan to hire more staff this year, according to a survey by KPMG UK. Of those considering a hiring spree, more than half expect recruitment to focus on technology. AI skills are most in demand when it comes to hiring people with experience outside financial services, while 57 per cent of those planning to recruit at boardroom level said acquiring AI capabilities was the biggest focus this year.

KPMG UK polled 150 leaders in UK financial services firms for its research. Leanne Allen, head of AI advisory for the consultancy group, said she was noticing some financial firms shifting their focus from the tech side of AI to how people were actually using it. "What I’m seeing is that there’s a huge pressure, and this goes across all sectors, to adopt AI," she said. "There are cost pressures, the need to drive efficiencies and there’s still that fear in terms of job displacement. This environment is creating fresh concerns for financial services firms, including some banks, such as complacency among staff who are encouraged to use AI at work, or misusing the tools that are available to them. Earlier this month, a review into the banning of Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa last November found that an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot had helped police justify the move. The error meant that a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham had been referenced in a report produced by the police force prior to the game.