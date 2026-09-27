Tax banks and the wealthy to lift income tax thresholds at the Budget, union boss tells LBC
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The Chancellor should unfreeze income tax thresholds by whacking taxes on wealthy and the banks in the budget, Unite’s leader has said.
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Sharon Graham piled pressure on John Healey to act to help ease cost of living freezes by revealing a plan to unfreeze the long-frozen income tax brackets.
Anyone earning more than £12,000 a year has to pay tax on their income - which is dragging tens of thousands more people every day into paying it.
But the PM must be “bolder” to prove he’s really on the side of the workers, the leader of Labour’s biggest Union has told us.
Ms Graham insisted that there’s too much of a burden placed on Britain’s working class.
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She said: "I think it's really important that the government shows now that the workers and working class need to have a burden lifted off of them immediately.
"And one of the things that we're asking is these freeze on tax thresholds must be unfrozen.
"If they hadn't frozen the lower threshold, which is £12,571, which now pensioners will be dragged into, that would be at £16,000.