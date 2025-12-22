Banksy has confirmed he is the artist behind an artwork of two figures that has appeared on the side of a building in Bayswater, London.

An identical art piece that appeared beneath the Centre Point building near Tottenham Court Road in central London may be from the artist too, it is understood.

However, his representatives have not confirmed this.

The work shows a child in a beanie hat and wellingtons lying on the floor next to another person in a bobble hat who points up to the building and sky above.

The street artist posted two photos of the artwork in Bayswater to his official Instagram account on Monday evening, one of which has been taken from an angle that makes it look as though the figure is pointing to a bright red light in the sky emanating from what appears to be a crane.

After the artwork appeared people could be seen taking pictures alongside the black and white graffiti piece in Queen’s Mews, Bayswater.

Read more: Burglar who 'walked past priceless artwork' in Damien Hirst's studio admits stealing £5,000 worth of goods

Read more: Bob Dylan to showcase paintings with ‘emotional resonance’ in free London exhibition