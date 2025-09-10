The new artwork by Banksy which shows a judge attacking a protester with a gavel, being removed. Picture: Danny Halpin /PA Wire

By Frankie Elliott

A Banksy artwork depicting a judge attacking a protester has been scrubbed from the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The graffiti, which shows a protester holding a white picket sign spattered with red paint while a judge wearing a traditional gown and wig wields a gavel over them, appeared on the external wall of the Queen's Building on Monday. It was immediately covered up by the Metropolitan Police, who boarded off the area with metal gates as crowds gathered to take pictures. Officers remained in place on Wednesday morning while workers used chemicals to scrub the artwork away, to the dismay of passers-by. Its removal comes after police confirmed a criminal damage investigation had been launched into the piece, meaning Banksy, who has remained anonymous for more than 25 years, could be unmasked if brought to court.

The artwork shows a judge in a wig and gown using a gavel to beat a protester with a blood-spattered placard. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the Met said: “On Monday Sept 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.” A HM Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS) spokesman added: "The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS is obliged to maintain its original character." Read more: Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound flotilla release footage of second 'drone attack' in Tunisian port Read more: Starmer to host Israeli President in Downing Street after condemning Qatar strike The Bristol-based artist has acquired near cult status for his paintings and installations over the years, amassing a multi-million pound fortune for his work. The removal of his latest piece is not the first time the guerrilla artist's graffiti has been scrubbed off by the authorities. His If You Don't Mask, You Don't Get work - which featured a number of rats in pandemic-inspired poses and wearing face masks - was removed from the inside of a London Underground carriage by Transport for London (TfL) in 2020. In 2023, he saw his "Valentine's day mascara" in Margate - which incorporated a real broken freezer alongside a mural of a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth - had its physical items removed by the council. Several of his pieces across London have also been vandalised, prompting local authorities to introduce security measures to protect his work.

BREAKING: They're scrubbing @banksy



The court is erasing Banksy's mural just like it's erasing our right to protest. pic.twitter.com/9PSKYcI2Dy — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) September 10, 2025

Banksy posted an image of his latest piece onto his Instagram account on Monday, as proof of its authenticity, along with the caption: "Royal Courts of Justice. London." Activists have suggested the work was in reference to the government's ban of the Palestine Action group. The work was unveiled two days after 890 demonstrators were arrested at a central London rally after protesting against the banning of the now proscribed terror group. Defend Our Juries, the organisers of the protest, suggested the artist's work depicted the "dystopian" proscription of Palestine Action. "Banksy’s work of art on the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed by Yvette Cooper on protesters by proscribing Palestine Action,” a spokesman said. "We hope everyone who is moved by Banksy’s inspiring work of art will join our next action, which will be announced soon."

Officers remained in place on Wednesday morning while workers used chemicals to scrub the artwork away, to the dismay of passersby. Picture: Danny Halpin /PA Wire