The new artwork appears to be a challenge to British military prowess, positioned in the heart of historic London

The new Banksy has set tongues wagging across London. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Notorious street artist Banksy has confirmed that a statue that appeared in central London is his handiwork.

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The sculpture, which bears Banksy's signature, depicts a man in a suit walking off a plinth while carrying a flag that obscures his face. The piece cropped up in Waterloo Place in St James’s – an area established to promote British imperialism and military pomp in the 1800s. The sculpture is positioned near statues of Edward VII, Florence Nightingale and the Crimean War Memorial. The statue was reportedly installed early on Wednesday morning and has since been claimed by the artist on his Instagram. Read more: Synagogue evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in North London Read more: 'Boy, that wife of his': Trump gushes over King as he hits out at Harry and Meghan detailing 'what she's done to that guy'

The statue shows a suited man striding off a plinth, his face covered by a flag. Picture: Getty

Fans of the artist have taken to social media to share their insights on the work and what it might mean. “Blinded by nationalism”, one commenter remarked. “As a long-time Banksy collector, this one really hits”, another wrote.

“Big monument energy, but the idea is brutally simple: a suited figure blinded by its own flag. Classic Banksy. Quiet at first, then impossible to unsee" they added. Some left comments praising Banksy for the work. “Great day to be a Banksy enjoyer”, one fan wrote. “Tell me it’s permanent”, another commented.

The renowned street artist is best known for his politically charged graffiti, inluding the iconic 'Girl With Balloon'. Picture: Alamy

Last year, Banksy made headlines when a series of graffiti pieces – which he is known for – cropped up across the city. A pair of elephants touching trunks appeared in Chelsea, whilst in Shoreditch, three monkeys popped up on the train overpass. A wolf howling at the moon was painted on a satellite dish in Peckham, which was later stolen. The thief has still not been caught. Most controversially, a mural appeared next to the Royal Courts of Justice, showing a protester being beaten by a judge holding a gavel. The piece was later erased from the building, leaving behind an ominous shadow. It is suspected that this latest piece will spark the same controversy.