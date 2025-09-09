Banksy could be unmasked as police probe 'criminal damage' over Royal Courts of Justice artwork
Police have launched an investigation into a new Banksy artwork depicting a judge attacking a protestor with a gavel.
The street artist's latest work appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday and was immediately covered up by Metropolitan Police officers.
The force is now investigating the graffiti, which is on an external wall of the Queen's Building, as potential “criminal damage”.
It means Banksy, who has remained anonymous for more than 25 years, could finally be unmasked as he would be required to publicly disclose his name if brought to court.
The artwork, which shows a protester holding a white picket sign spattered with red paint, has now been concealed by large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers.
Less than 24 hours after it first appeared on the Grade I-listed building, HM Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS) confirmed it would be removed.
A spokesman added: "The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS is obliged to maintain its original character."
The piece has not yet been claimed by Banksy, but Defend Our Juries suggested it was the artist's work and depicted the "dystopian" proscription of Palestine Action.
It comes two days after 890 demonstrators were arrested at a central London rally protesting against the banning of Palestine Action as a terror group.
"Banksy’s work of art on the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed by Yvette Cooper on protesters by proscribing Palestine Action,” a spokesman said.
"We hope everyone who is moved by Banksy’s inspiring work of art will join our next action, which will be announced soon."
A spokesman for the Met said: “On Monday Sept 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.”
Criminal damage carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment if it causes more than £5,000 of damage.
Offences where the damage is worth less than £5,000 carry a maximum sentence of three months or a £2,500 fine.
The artwork is being guarded by security officials outside the building and sits under a CCTV camera.
Last summer, Banksy made headlines with his animal-themed collection in the capital, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.
Other notable works included piranhas swimming on a police sentry box in the City of London, turning the box into what looked like a giant fish tank, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish, which was taken off the roof of a shop in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.
The animals collection was made up of nine works including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge.