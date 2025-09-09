Security guards outside the Royal Courts of Justice by large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers which are covering a new work understood to be by street artist Banksy. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Police have launched an investigation into a new Banksy artwork depicting a judge attacking a protestor with a gavel.

The street artist's latest work appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday and was immediately covered up by Metropolitan Police officers. The force is now investigating the graffiti, which is on an external wall of the Queen's Building, as potential “criminal damage”. It means Banksy, who has remained anonymous for more than 25 years, could finally be unmasked as he would be required to publicly disclose his name if brought to court. The artwork, which shows a protester holding a white picket sign spattered with red paint, has now been concealed by large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers. Less than 24 hours after it first appeared on the Grade I-listed building, HM Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS) confirmed it would be removed.

A spokesman added: "The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS is obliged to maintain its original character." The piece has not yet been claimed by Banksy, but Defend Our Juries suggested it was the artist's work and depicted the "dystopian" proscription of Palestine Action. Read More: Mystery solved: location of Banksy's latest lighthouse artwork revealed Read More: Two men charged after Banksy artwork Girl With Balloon stolen from gallery It comes two days after 890 demonstrators were arrested at a central London rally protesting against the banning of Palestine Action as a terror group. "Banksy’s work of art on the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed by Yvette Cooper on protesters by proscribing Palestine Action,” a spokesman said. "We hope everyone who is moved by Banksy’s inspiring work of art will join our next action, which will be announced soon." A spokesman for the Met said: “On Monday Sept 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.”

