The lobbying efforts of blacklisted Chinese tech firms have amplified concerns that Beijing's new London embassy could be used as a spy base.

Chinese tech giants ZTE Mobile and China Mobile, who are blacklisted on national security grounds in Britain and the United State, have sounded their approval of the plans for the new Chinese "super embassy" in London.

Beijing is in the process of trying to get approval for the proposed development of Royal Mint Court, a grade II listed building in east London, that China bought for £255 million back in 2018.

The project is currently on hold over potential espionage concerns.

In a letter to the government's planning inquiry, ZTE Mobile described the proposed development as "beautiful", and urged officials to approve the scheme.

The state-owned tech company has previously been described by GCHQ as posing a risk to British telecommunications infrastructure that “cannot be mitigated".

It was also fined $1billion in 2017 for sending equipment to North Korea and Iran, violating US sanctions.

