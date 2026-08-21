John Bell was struck and killed by Fraser Garden in front of his wife

John Bell, 74, suffered "non-survivable injuries". Picture: Family Handout

By Alex Storey

A banned driver behind the wheel of a stolen Maserati has been jailed after killing a great-grandfather by crashing into the garden where he was working.

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John Bell, 74, was carrying out some jobs for a neighbour when he was struck by Fraser Garden, who was behind the wheel of the high-powered motor he had taken from a car showroom forecourt earlier in the day. Taxi driver Mr Bell sustained unsurvivable injuries after being pinned against the wall of the property in Broughty Ferry near Dundee on April 13, which was witnessed by his wife, who rushed to check on him. Sentencing Garden, 55, to 13-and-a-half years behind bars at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, Judge Lord Braid said Mr Bell was in what should have been the "sanctuary" of his garden when the crash happened. Read more: Tate brothers referred to counter-terror police over alleged Russia propaganda trip Read more: Founder of app that alerts you to 'Pervert glasses' explains why he’s fighting back against surveillance

Garden had stolen a Maserati which killed Mr Bell. Picture: Police Scotland

The judge said: "From the moment you drove away from the garage, you demonstrated wicked disregard for the lives of others. "No sentence this court can impose can possibly hope to make up for the loss Mr Bell’s family and friends have suffered." The court previously heard Garden entered a car showroom in Broughty Ferry and stole a high-powered Maserati parked in the forecourt. He then drove the vehicle at speeds in excess of 80mph through a residential area of the town, nearly three times the 30mph limit. Garden also jumped a red light, drove on the wrong side of the road, and overtook vehicles into the face of oncoming traffic. He lost control of the vehicle at a bend at the junction of Forthill Road and Nursery Road, less than 750 metres from the showroom.

Garden will now begin his sentence. Picture: Police Scotland

He clipped a kerb, struck a traffic island and then ploughed through a hedge into a garden where Mr Bell was doing some work for a neighbour. The front of the car struck the former taxi driver before pinning him against the wall of the house and it was later found Garden had consumed cocaine before the crash. Prosecutor Graeme Jessop KC told the court Garden had been travelling at 85mph just 3.3 seconds before the crash. When the car struck the house it was still doing 34mph. Mr Jessop said when police arrested Garden on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he said: "Sorry". Garden had previously admitted causing Mr Bell’s death by dangerous driving, as well as theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, and failing to provide a blood sample for drug testing.

Garden was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

Lord Braid added: "To add to the tragedy of the incident, Mrs Bell, who had witnessed the car crash into her garden, came round the side of the house to check on her husband. "One can scarcely imagine her feelings of horror and grief when she saw what had happened. "Instead of expressing remorse or even finding out whether you could offer any assistance to Mr Bell, you attempted to flee the scene but were kept there by passers-by until police arrived." The court heard that Mr Bell had been looking forward to many active years ahead, including celebrating his diamond wedding anniversary in two years’ time. Victim impact statements from his family had described a "void that will never be filled" following his death.