Schools are a hub of activity for busy parents and carers, whether it involves pickups and drop offs, attending concerts, sporting events or parents’ evenings.

However, the recent story involving parents being ‘banned’ from attending sports days by the Merton School Sport Partnership has brought into focus the rights and powers a school has to prevent visitors from entering the school site.

The starting point is that entering onto school land without consent is a trespass of land.

However, the law assumes that people with a legitimate reason for entering onto the site have permission from the owner to access the land. This is commonly referred to as an implied licence.

This permission can be withdrawn by notice, and schools can therefore withdraw a parent’s right to enter onto school property.

Usually, a decision to withdraw someone’s permission to enter onto the school site is on an individual basis in response to a specific incident; for example, abusive behaviour directed towards staff, pupils or other parents, ranging from shouting and swearing to physical altercations.

As you would expect, schools have a statutory responsibility to safeguard the welfare of all children and staff. They also have a specific duty of care towards staff, and this will typically require school employers to take steps to support staff and not put them in harm’s way, if a parent acts in a threatening way.

That can involve removal from site, dealing with abusive communications, as well as contacting the police if behaviour amounts to harassment.

But, we would advise caution if a ‘broad brush’ approach is to be taken.

Checks and balances should be put in place to ensure that the school is acting fairly and in line with public law principles if they remove a parent’s permission to enter school premises.

It will naturally be more difficult to justify if all parents are to be prevented from attending sports events.

Where would the line be drawn? Should there be restrictions at the Christmas concert, parents’ evenings?

Any decision should be kept under regular review and the school should consider whether there are any alternatives, such as a restatement or review of the code of conduct or visitor policy to address bad behaviour.

Of course, schools are not alone in grappling with these issues.

Grassroots football clubs also struggle with managing the behaviour of some parent spectators.

Setting out clear expectations about behaviour that will not be tolerated and the possible consequence for breaching these standards is a useful place to start.

Andrea Squires is a partner in the Education team at the law firm Winckworth Sherwood

