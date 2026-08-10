A total of £85,000 has already been spent dealing with a mural of a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard while a gavel-wielding judge looms over him outside the Royal Courts of Justice

Banksy artwork depicting a judge hitting a protester, Royal Courts of Justice. Taxpayers have spent almost £150,000 in security and clean-up costs. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Three Banksy works have cost taxpayers almost £150,000 in clean-up and security costs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mural painted on the Royal Courts of Justice in September last year has resulted in the largest single cost, with security and efforts to remove it already adding up to more than £85,000. The Ministry of Justice said it has already spent £50,000 trying to remove paint from the wall of the Grade II listed building in Carey Street, while an additional £35,300 has been spent on overtime and security costs. The image depicted a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard, while a judge, in a wig and gown, looms over him, wielding a gavel. After appearing on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, in the Royal Courts of Justice complex, efforts were made to remove it as the building is listed and therefore legally protected.

The Banksy statue, depicting a man marching with a flag which covers his face, in Waterloo Place. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Banksy strikes again: Elusive artist claims new London statue after striding figure shrouded in flag appears on plinth Read More: Banksy strikes twice as new artworks appear in London The costs were disclosed through a freedom of information request, which also revealed how much has been spent on removing other examples of the artist’s work. In April this year, a statue of a man carrying a flag covering his face appeared in Waterloo Place near Trafalgar Square, with Banksy then claiming credit for the work. Westminster City Council has spent almost £60,000 on safety barriers, administration and paying for a security guard to keep watch over it. In August 2024, Banksy painted piranha fish on a City of London Police sentry box, which had been installed in the 1990s. After Banksy painted it, the box was removed at a cost of £2,200 and was never replaced. It was then put in storage and is set to go on display at the London Museum when it reopens in November.

Barriers around the Banksy police sentry box with school of piranhas in the City of London. Picture: Alamy