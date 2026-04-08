Pastor charged with manslaughter after man, 61, drowns during baptism ceremony
A pastor has been charged with manslaughter after a man tragically drowned during a baptism ceremony.
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Pastor Cheryl Bartley was charged with gross negligence manslaughter following the death of the 61-year-old man during the ceremony in Birmingham in 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Robert Smith, from Brixton in south London, died at an address in Erdington on October 8.
According to the Sun, the grandad-of-seven suffered with Parkinsons disease.
Ms Bartley will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 14.
Malcolm McHaffie, head of the special crime division, said: “We have decided to prosecute Cheryl Bartley, 48, with one count of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to her role as a pastor during a baptism.
“This follows the death of 61-year-old Robert Smith from Brixton in south London, who died from drowning at an address in Slade Road, Erdington on 8 October 2023.
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"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with West Midlands Police as it has carried out its investigation.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Ms Bartley will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 14.