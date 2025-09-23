38-year-old Ceyhan Dinler, from Chelmsford, who is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cumali Turhan. Picture: Essex Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A bar worker stabbed a love rival to death and mutilated his body, putting him in a bin that went to landfill, before taking a flight to Istanbul, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christopher Paxton KC, prosecuting, said Ceyhan Dinler – who is still on the run – stabbed 45-year-old Cumali Turhan in the neck at Barista bar in Chelmsford, Essex, in the early hours of November 19 last year. He said that Turhan's "penis and the tip of his tongue" had been "cut off". The allegations were made at the trial of 45-year-old Ciprian Ilie at Chelmsford Crown Court. Ilie denies assisting an offender and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body. Mr Paxton said Ilie, who is homeless, helped clean up the murder scene at the bar, helped Dinler – who was aged 38 at the time of an earlier police appeal – put Mr Turhan's body in a bin and brought Dinler some clean clothes. The prosecutor said Ilie told a worker at a homeless charity, who then called police, that "he assisted Mr Dinler in cleaning up the murder scene and dumping his body in the bin, but he claimed he had acted under duress".

The Greek @ Barista in Duke Street in Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: Alamy