The 44th US president will take An Evening With President Barack Obama to Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester

The 64-year-old will take An Evening With President Barack Obama to Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Former US president Barack Obama is to tour the UK in a series of on-stage interviews.

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The 64-year-old, who became the first black president of the United States in 2009, will take An Evening With President Barack Obama to Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester, following shows at The O2 in London and the 3Arena in Dublin last year. The 44th US president will appear at The O2 in Belfast on October 13, Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on October 14 and Manchester’s Co-op Live on October 15, with guest moderators to be announced. Organisers said Mr Obama will speak about “what comes next for America, and for all of us” in the live interview format. Read More: Trump is giving Iran talks 'a little bit of room,' as Tehran says it will 'halt strikes' as long as pause in attacks continues Read More: US appeals court blocks Trump mail-in voting changes

Robin Sherry, founder and chief executive of organiser Seat Unique, said: “Following the phenomenal response to last year’s events, we are delighted to bring three new opportunities for fans to experience An Evening With President Barack Obama.” Mr Obama was interviewed by British TV historian David Olusoga at The O2 in London in September. After his two-term presidency ended in 2017, Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, series and features for the streaming platform under their Higher Ground Productions company. In 2022, Mr Obama won the Emmy for best narrator for his work on Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks, and he has won Grammy Awards for his audiobook readings of two of his memoirs: The Audacity Of Hope and Dreams From My Father.

Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries after his presidency. Picture: Getty