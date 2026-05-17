Border security minister, Alex Norris, told LBC that "crooked" employers would feel the full force of the law.

Immigration Enforcement teams have been handed an additional £1.5m to carry out extra in-person spot checks on shops suspected of operating in the shadow economy. Picture: Global

By Connor Hand

Bogus barbers, sweet shops and vape stores are being targeted in a fresh crackdown on both illegal working and serious criminal organisations using the high street as a front for criminal activity.

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Immigration Enforcement teams have been handed an additional £1.5m to carry out extra in-person spot checks on shops suspected of operating in the shadow economy. Businesses will be warned that they could be slapped with fines of up to £60,000 for every employee who does not have the right to work in the UK. Border security minister, Alex Norris, told LBC that "crooked" employers would feel the full force of the law. Bosses found to be using high street premises as a front for laundering drug money or supplying illicit goods that harm public health - such as illegal vapes and tobacco - could also see their stores closed and face five-year prison sentences. Read more; Trump warns Iran to 'move fast or there won't be anything left of them' in chilling threat following Netanyahu call Read more: 'We must act more like a Labour Government': Lisa Nandy calls on Starmer to be 'bold and radical' in wake of Mandelson scandal

Bogus barbers, sweet shops and and vape stores are being targeted. Picture: PA

In recent years, there has been a proliferation of barbershops, minimarts, car washes, nail bars and vape stores across the UK, with law enforcement agencies suspecting some of these businesses are being used for criminal activity. A study published in 2025, for example, revealed a staggering 1,200% increase in vape shops in just over a decade. Last year, the National Crime Agency carried out raids on more than 2,700 high street locations as part of Operation Machinize. The operation yielded 924 arrests, saw the recovery of over £10.7m in laundered cash and led to the destruction of £2.7m worth of illegal commodities. As well as targeting stores shifting illegal products and seeking to launder money made from drug-dealing, theft and fraud, Home Office immigration enforcement teams are also seeking to root out people working illegally. Illegal workers are often paid less than those with a right to work in the UK, undercutting wages and reducing employment opportunities, and are at a greater risk of exploitation from employers. The £1.5m campaign, spread over three years, will initially focus on communities deemed to have the biggest issues, before being rolled out more widely.

Border security minister, Alex Norris (left), told LBC that "crooked” employers would feel the full force of the law. Picture: Alamy