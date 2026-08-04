Warner Bros have been negotiating with the stars for months without success

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend The European premiere of Barbie. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The sequel to the box office hit Barbie has reportedly stalled due to negotiations over Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's salaries.

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The star pair led the 2023 movie as the iconic toy dolls Barbie and Ken which led to the The Warner Bros production earning more than $1.4 billion. The studio is said to be desperate for a second film after the first exceeded expectations, the New York Times reports. But the company is locked in a battle as the rights to Barbie will revert to Mattel, the toy manufacturing company, if it does not make a deal with the principal talent for a sequel by December. Read more: Has the scrutiny of Ariana Grande gone too far? Read more: Comedian Jimmy Cricket dies aged 80

Barbie co-director Greta Gerwig. Picture: Alamy

Bosses at Warner Bros heads have been negotiating with Robbie, Gosling and co-director Greta Gerwig for months without success. Insiders told The Times that CEO David Zaslav rejected offers that included a cut of the profits for the film’s stars, provided it hit a box office target and a massive upfront payday of $20 million for Gosling. It is reported that at least half a dozen offers have been made to the stars, but representatives have declined them all.

Ryan Gosling attends a panel for Marvel Studios during Comic-Con International. Picture: Alamy