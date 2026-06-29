The 32-year-old bagged 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich in 2025/26

Harry Kane has been linked with a shock move to Barcelona. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Harry Kane has been tipped as a target for Barcelona after the World Cup, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 32-year-old is enjoying a successful tournament with England, having already netted three times in as many games in the group stage. He also enjoyed a stellar season with Bayern Munich, but it was widely expected he would return to the Premier League if he was to ever leave the German champions. But it has since emerged he could become a target Barcelona, who also signed England team-mate Anthony Gordon earlier in the transfer window. Read more: When do England play in World Cup round-of-32? Read more: Kane becomes England's top World Cup goalscorer as win over Panama sees the Three Lions progress - as Scotland manager quits

Camp Nou bosses are believed to have contacted Kane's agents. Picture: Getty

Nou Camp bosses have already been in contact with Kane’s camp to make their interest known, the Daily Mail reports. It is believed the La Liga winners are exploring ways to finance a move for the striker, who only has one year left on his Bayern contract. His agents are said to have shut down the speculation, but Barcelona are expected to revisit the situation. Kane became his country's all-time World Cup goalscorer in Saturday's 2-0 win over Panama 2-0 to finish top of the group and secure a knockout place against DR Congo on Wednesday.

Kane had 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich last season. Picture: Getty