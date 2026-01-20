A train driver has died and at least 15 people have been injured after a train derailed and crashed in Barcelona, two days after a similar clash killed 42 in Adamuz.

Local officials say that a Rodalies commuter train collided with a retaining wall which had fallen onto the tracks between Gelida and Sant Sadurni on Tuesday evening.

11 ambulances are on the scene in Gelida, which sits just 22 miles west of Barcelona.

Local news says that of the 15 people, three are in a serious condition.

35 fire crews have been sent to the scene and have rescued at least one passenger trapped inside the train.

