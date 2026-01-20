Train driver dead and at least 15 injured as second Spanish train derails in Barcelona
A train driver has died and at least 15 people have been injured after a train derailed and crashed in Barcelona, two days after a similar clash killed 42 in Adamuz.
Local officials say that a Rodalies commuter train collided with a retaining wall which had fallen onto the tracks between Gelida and Sant Sadurni on Tuesday evening.
11 ambulances are on the scene in Gelida, which sits just 22 miles west of Barcelona.
Local news says that of the 15 people, three are in a serious condition.
35 fire crews have been sent to the scene and have rescued at least one passenger trapped inside the train.
Railway operator ADIF said the containment wall likely collapsed after heavy rains swept through Catalonia this week.
The civil protection agency in Catalonia wrote on X: "We are working at the scene of the accident on the R4 between Gelida and Sant Sadurní.
"We are collaborating in the management of the emergency and the safety of the surrounding area.
"Do not approach the area and follow the instructions of the officers and emergency teams at all times."
The tragedy comes after 42 people were killed in a similar train derailment on Sunday evening.
Railway operator ADIF said the 6189 service, travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, at 6.40pm on Sunday.