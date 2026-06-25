Bareknuckle boxer dies after being restrained on Manchester-bound Jet2 flight
Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports of an alleged assault after a man became aggressive during the flight
A dad and bareknuckle boxer has died after being rushed from a Jet2 flight to Manchester Airport in a critical condition following an altercation.
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Callum Kerr, 35, from Warrington, was on a flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, on 21 June when he is said to have become disruptive after boarding.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of an alleged assault after Mr Kerr reportedly became aggressive during the flight.
Police said another passenger and a member of cabin crew were assaulted.
Officers boarded the plane after it landed at Manchester Airport in the early hours of 22 June, where they found passengers and crew restraining Mr Kerr at the rear of the aircraft.
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In a statement, GMP said: “Officers boarded the aircraft on its arrival and located the man, who was being restrained by passengers and aircrew at the rear of the plane.
“Officers used handcuffs to detain him and quickly identified he was unresponsive. They provided first aid and began CPR.”
Mr Kerr was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died on the afternoon of 23 June.
A GMP spokesperson said: “At around 2.25am on Monday 22 June, officers were called to reports of a man behaving aggressively towards passengers and crew on an inbound flight travelling from Larnaca, Cyprus, to Manchester, during which another passenger and a member of cabin crew were assaulted.”
Tributes have since been paid to Mr Kerr.
His family said: “Callum was a family man, father to three beautiful young children, a lover of sport and with a heart of gold.”
One person wrote: “Can’t believe I’m writing this. RIP Callum Kerr.”
Another said: “God bless mate, we’ll catch up again," while a third added: “I thought I was dreaming when I seen someone write it last night. Goodnight, God bless Cal.”
Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “Firstly my thoughts are with Callum’s family and all those impacted by this incident.
“An investigation is now underway to establish what happened during the flight and our specialist officers have been keeping them updated with all the information we know so far.
“I know there were many people on the flight who witnessed the violence and disruption prior to officers’ arrival. We know passengers and aircrew worked to detain the man to bring the incident to an end.
“It is mandatory for a referral to be made to the IOPC. We will fully assist with their investigation into the actions of the police, where our officers have been independently declared as witnesses rather than being investigated for their conduct.
“Support continues to be provided to the man’s family and loved ones during this time.”