Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports of an alleged assault after a man became aggressive during the flight

Callum Kerr died after being rushed from a Jet2 flight to Manchester Airport in a critical condition following an altercation. Picture: Instagram

By Georgia Rowe

A dad and bareknuckle boxer has died after being rushed from a Jet2 flight to Manchester Airport in a critical condition following an altercation.

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Callum Kerr, 35, from Warrington, was on a flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, on 21 June when he is said to have become disruptive after boarding. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of an alleged assault after Mr Kerr reportedly became aggressive during the flight. Police said another passenger and a member of cabin crew were assaulted. Officers boarded the plane after it landed at Manchester Airport in the early hours of 22 June, where they found passengers and crew restraining Mr Kerr at the rear of the aircraft. Read more: Towie star slams 'lazy' teachers for shutting schools for days on a whim during record June heatwave Read more: One dead and child in life-threatening condition after train collides with car at level crossing

Mr Kerr, 35, had reportedly become "aggressive" during the flight. Picture: Facebook

In a statement, GMP said: “Officers boarded the aircraft on its arrival and located the man, who was being restrained by passengers and aircrew at the rear of the plane. “Officers used handcuffs to detain him and quickly identified he was unresponsive. They provided first aid and began CPR.” Mr Kerr was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died on the afternoon of 23 June. A GMP spokesperson said: “At around 2.25am on Monday 22 June, officers were called to reports of a man behaving aggressively towards passengers and crew on an inbound flight travelling from Larnaca, Cyprus, to Manchester, during which another passenger and a member of cabin crew were assaulted.” Tributes have since been paid to Mr Kerr. His family said: “Callum was a family man, father to three beautiful young children, a lover of sport and with a heart of gold.”

Mr Kerr's family called the boxer "a family man, father to three beautiful young children, a lover of sport and with a heart of gold.”. Picture: Facebook