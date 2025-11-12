The Barking Dog quizmaster caught the cheaters red-handed

By Chay Quinn

A pub quizmaster who was forced to ban a team caught red-handed whispering into their smartwatches for the correct answers has told LBC News how he snared the cheaters.

Bobby Bruen, who runs the quizzes at the Barking Dog in Urmston, Greater Manchester, told LBC News's James Hanson that he launched a scheme to catch the cheater after suspicions were raised over their high scores. Mark Rackham, owner of the boozer, revealed on Tuesday that he had caught a team “cheating red-handed” - but refused to name and shame them online. The landlord shared the news on social media, sparking frenzied efforts to identify the group. Speaking on Wednesday, Bobby said: "They started coming in about 18 months ago or so and at first they were doing well, high scores, but we just assumed that it was all trustworthy and they were intelligent, small team, we thought nothing of it. "And then we strangely got a couple of complaints from some people close to the pub that they'd seen them cheating, but I hadn't seen them cheating so I couldn't really say anything." Read More: Pub quizzes, beekeeping and birdfeeding banned as councils crack down on inoffensive hobbies Read More: Ex-Marine suing MoD says soldiers cheated on hearing tests to be deployed

After his suspicions were piqued, Bobby launched a trap to snare the cheaters. "The alarm bell started ringing. So especially with the music stuff, we do a round of connections. And there'd be some rogue ones which, from their appearance, you wouldn't expect them to know," Bobby said. "There's songs from 50s rock music to 80s hip hop to 2010s pop and they'd still be getting every song title, every artist, even the producers that aren't even listed on Spotify. "So, weirdly enough, after suspicions were pretty much at the peak, I got a staff member to pretty much stand next to their table because they have the same table every week. "And I got someone to stand next to them whilst they're doing the quiz, not to make them feel uncomfortable, just to make sure they knew they were being watched. And he came back to me and said, I know they're cheating but I can't tell how, I can't see it. "So in the following week... I got my other colleague Rob... to go deeper and he did it by going outside of the pub and looking through the window behind where they were sitting and saw that they were using their smart watches underneath the table." Bobby added that the team was using popular app Shazam to identify songs, but also found that they were using a smartwatch to feed questions into artificial intelligence (AI). Despite being caught red-handed, the group still protested its innocence, according to the seasoned quizzer.

