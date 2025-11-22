The winger struck twice in seven minutes, either side of a Ruben Dias’ equaliser, to secure a first league success against City for head coach Eddie Howe at the 19th attempt

Harvey Barnes struck after 63 and 70 minutes either side of Ruben Dias' equaliser to secure a first league success against City for head coach Eddie Howe.

By Frankie Elliott

Harvey Barnes fired Newcastle to a much-needed 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City in a thrilling encounter at St James’ Park.

The winger struck twice in seven minutes, either side of a Ruben Dias' equaliser, to secure a first league success against City for head coach Eddie Howe at the 19th attempt. It could hardly have been better timed with Howe's men sitting in 15th place, just a single point above the relegation zone, before kick-off on Tyneside with a tough Champions League trip to Marseille to come on Tuesday evening.

The hosts almost got off to the perfect start when Joelinton pounced on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s ill-judged pass to Phil Foden, only for Barnes to shoot straight at the keeper. Erling Haaland was equally and uncharacteristically wasteful at the other end, scooping a left-foot effort harmlessly wide after being played through by Jeremy Doku. Nick Pope did well to get behind Rayan Cherki’s angled seventh-minute drive as City set up camp in the Newcastle half but Donnarumma pulled off a spectacular one-handed save to keep out Nick Woltemade’s powerful downward header from Jacob Murphy’s inviting 13th-minute cross. Tino Livramento made a vital block to deny Haaland after Doku had been allowed to race from his own half to feed him and Foden stabbed wide under pressure from Fabian Schar. Donnarumma came to the visitors’ rescue once again with 26 minutes gone when, after Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Barnes had combined neatly to play him through, Woltemade was unable to find a way past the Italian. Barnes passed up a glorious 31st-minute opportunity to put the Magpies ahead when he steered a driven Murphy cross wide of the post while Pope somehow kept out Haaland’s snapshot from Nico O’Reilly’s pull-back four minutes later. Foden sidefooted wide from Cherki’s cross three minutes before the break, in the process failing to round off an incisive move he had started, but a pulsating half ultimately ended goalless. Haaland headed a 59th-minute Foden cross straight at Pope with Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession but largely unable to pierce the black and white wall in front of them.

