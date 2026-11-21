Residents of a Suffolk village have symbolically voted to leave the UK over plans to house asylum seekers at a nearby former military base.

Barnham residents are unhappy with the proposal, which would result in over 900 asylum seekers living in the area.

The move was inspired by the Oxfordshire village of Piddington which held a symbolic vote to "leave" the UK in September over the same issue.

RAF Barnham is one of three earmarked, as part of plans to move people out of hotels.

John Bauer, chairman of Barnham Parish Council, said previously that the vote is “Yes, for independence. No, for keeping things as they are.

Bauer added: “It’s to express the concern of the village at the way we’re not being consulted, the treatment by the Home Office, the whole thing, we feel we’re being totally ignored.”

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