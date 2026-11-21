Second village to host Piddington-style symbolic referendum over Home Office asylum base plan
The village of Barnham is voting on Saturday over achieving "crown dependency status"
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A second village is organising a symbolic referendum following a government proposal to house asylum seekers in a nearby military base.
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Villagers in Barnham, Suffolk, will vote symbolically on whether to remove the village from Home Office jurisdiction on Saturday, in a move inspired by the Oxfordshire village of Piddington which held a symbolic vote to "leave" the UK in September over the same cause.
The government has received planning permission to house 1,256 male asylum seekers in MoD Bicester, an empty military base in Oxfordshire. And, have announced similar plans for RAF Barnham.
John Bauer, chairman of Barnham Parish Council, said the vote is “Yes, for independence. No, for keeping things as they are.
Bauer added: “It’s to express the concern of the village at the way we’re not being consulted, the treatment by the Home Office, the whole thing, we feel we’re being totally ignored.”
Read more: Angela Rayner has ‘changed our lives forever’, Piddington resident tells LBC, after permission granted for huge asylum camp in Oxfordshire
Read more: Minister insists he ‘recognises concerns’ of Piddington residents - as locals set to bring legal challenge after asylum camp gains planning permission
The move to put asylum seekers in empty military bases is part of fulfilling a political promise to close asylum hotels. The Government has said these bases will be fully contained with 24/7 CCTV to reduce impact on local communities.
However, this has not assuaged local fears over the number of men who will be at the base, which will be significantly larger than the number of local villagers.
Mr Bauer has said the proposed 931 asylum seekers are “going to completely swamp the village and change things beyond recognition.”
Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, said: “We are seeing more and more undocumented young men being put in asylum centres next to villages.
“Piddington, as an example, only has 130 women.
“Putting about 1,300 men right next to that we know is not appropriate and I know that it’s not appropriate for Barnham, too."
Barnham is voting for "crown dependency status,” which according to Bauer is “a bit like Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man whereby we retain loyalty to the crown yet while still removing ourselves from the Home Office jurisdiction”.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We recognise the strength of feeling in local communities and are listening carefully to the concerns being raised.
“The Government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1 billion saved in costs since the election.
“This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites.
“These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to reduce the impact on local communities.”
The Bauer referendum results are expected on Saturday evening.
“Assuming we have a positive result," said Bauer. "We will declare ourselves the bailiwick of Barnham. Not the principality of Piddington. This is going to be the bailiwick of Barnham.”