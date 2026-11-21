The village of Barnham is voting on Saturday over achieving "crown dependency status"

A protest against a plan to use RAF Barnham as asylum-seeker accommodation. Picture: Martin Pope/Getty

By Sophie Clark

A second village is organising a symbolic referendum following a government proposal to house asylum seekers in a nearby military base.

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Villagers in Barnham, Suffolk, will vote symbolically on whether to remove the village from Home Office jurisdiction on Saturday, in a move inspired by the Oxfordshire village of Piddington which held a symbolic vote to "leave" the UK in September over the same cause. The government has received planning permission to house 1,256 male asylum seekers in MoD Bicester, an empty military base in Oxfordshire. And, have announced similar plans for RAF Barnham. John Bauer, chairman of Barnham Parish Council, said the vote is “Yes, for independence. No, for keeping things as they are. Bauer added: “It’s to express the concern of the village at the way we’re not being consulted, the treatment by the Home Office, the whole thing, we feel we’re being totally ignored.” Read more: Angela Rayner has ‘changed our lives forever’, Piddington resident tells LBC, after permission granted for huge asylum camp in Oxfordshire Read more: Minister insists he ‘recognises concerns’ of Piddington residents - as locals set to bring legal challenge after asylum camp gains planning permission

Barnham Parish Council has said his village will be called the 'bailiwick of Barnham'. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

The move to put asylum seekers in empty military bases is part of fulfilling a political promise to close asylum hotels. The Government has said these bases will be fully contained with 24/7 CCTV to reduce impact on local communities. However, this has not assuaged local fears over the number of men who will be at the base, which will be significantly larger than the number of local villagers. Mr Bauer has said the proposed 931 asylum seekers are “going to completely swamp the village and change things beyond recognition.” Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, said: “We are seeing more and more undocumented young men being put in asylum centres next to villages. “Piddington, as an example, only has 130 women. “Putting about 1,300 men right next to that we know is not appropriate and I know that it’s not appropriate for Barnham, too."

Angela Rayner obtained planning permission to move forward with MoD Bicester. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty