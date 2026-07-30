Government troubleshooter Baroness Casey has insisted 'even' she would qualify for disability benefits under DWP criteria, as she called for 'difficult questions' to be asked about welfare reform. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Government troubleshooter Baroness Casey has insisted 'even' she would qualify for disability benefits under DWP criteria, as she called for 'difficult questions' to be asked about welfare reform.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Casey, who is currently leading a high-profile review of social care, launched a public consultation on the issue on Wednesday. As part of the 'Big Conversation on Care' launch, Casey told a broadcaster: “Essentially, if you look at the figures, something like 16.8 million people answered questions that took you to a point that they would be classified by the Department for Work and Pensions as disabled, and I don’t buy it”. She added: “I would qualify, and I’m sitting here right now. I’m not disabled, but I could qualify if I answered those questions based on my medical records, it’s simple as.” Read More: Care work should be presented to young people as a 'proper career path', says Angela Rayner mid social care policy shake-up Read More: Elderly more likely to face long A&E waits than young people in latest indictment of NHS corridor care crisis