Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Baroness Casey called for a widening of the legal definition of rape to automatically include sex with children under 16

By Issy Clarke

A peer who led a national investigation into grooming gangs has called for reforms to ensure children are "seen as children" and protected from being "groomed by powerful characters".

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Baroness Casey said societal and legal changes were needed . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The crossbench peer, whose audit into grooming gangs published in June 2025 led to the creation of a national inquiry, said it was "often really hard for victims to realise that they are being groomed". "It's why I wanted the change to the rape law so that if people have penetrative sex with children aged 13, 14, and 15, that would be deemed automatically as rape. “The government agreed that they would press ahead with that, and they are," she said. "But these are big symbolic, I think, societal things where we need to see children as children and protect them and not allow them to be groomed by powerful characters."

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Multiple women have accused Walliams of “grooming” them when they were teenagers in a joint media investigation, as well as a documentary that came out on Tuesday. Several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women at the prime-time show, Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), where Walliams served as a judge, and at his publisher, HarperCollins. One woman, named by ITV News and the Guardian as Jade, said she was 15 and Walliams was 36 when they met in August 2007, and he invited her to his house. She claimed what happened to her there was “sexual assault” and “grooming”, adding: “It’s completely wrong in every way.” Walliams strongly denied to the publications that he had any sexual contact with Jade, adding that he rejects any allegations of criminal activity and he has never engaged in the grooming of young women. Another woman, named by the news organisations as Alex, alleged she was having sex with Walliams by the time she was 17. Asked how she feels about him now, she said: “I think I was groomed. 100%.” Walliams told the publications he believed she was 18 at the time they had sex. His lawyers say the suggestion that he groomed Alex is false and has caused him significant distress.

Multiple women have accused Walliams of “grooming” them when they were teenagers in the joint media investigation as well as a documentary that came out on Tuesday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy