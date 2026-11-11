'We need to see children as children': Baroness Casey says reforms needed to stop 'grooming by powerful characters'
Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Baroness Casey called for a widening of the legal definition of rape to automatically include sex with children under 16
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A peer who led a national investigation into grooming gangs has called for reforms to ensure children are "seen as children" and protected from being "groomed by powerful characters".
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Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Baroness Casey said societal and legal changes were needed to protect children as she called for a widening of the legal definition of rape to automatically include sex with children under 16.
On Tuesday, David Walliams was unmasked as the celebrity at the centre of a High Court battle seeking to prevent the publication of sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women, including a 15-year-old schoolgirl.
The publication of the accusations, which do not allege any unlawful activity, came a day after Russell Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.
Baroness Casey said the cases were an example of how "power, and the pursuit of power, can at a minimum go to people's heads, at worst can make them criminal”.
Read more: Russell Brand was kicked out of Jemima Goldsmith’s house after reports of an assault, police confirm
Read more: Comedian Lucy Beaumont identifies herself as whistleblower amid David Walliams investigation
The crossbench peer, whose audit into grooming gangs published in June 2025 led to the creation of a national inquiry, said it was "often really hard for victims to realise that they are being groomed".
"It's why I wanted the change to the rape law so that if people have penetrative sex with children aged 13, 14, and 15, that would be deemed automatically as rape.
“The government agreed that they would press ahead with that, and they are," she said.
"But these are big symbolic, I think, societal things where we need to see children as children and protect them and not allow them to be groomed by powerful characters."
Multiple women have accused Walliams of “grooming” them when they were teenagers in a joint media investigation, as well as a documentary that came out on Tuesday.
Several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women at the prime-time show, Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), where Walliams served as a judge, and at his publisher, HarperCollins.
One woman, named by ITV News and the Guardian as Jade, said she was 15 and Walliams was 36 when they met in August 2007, and he invited her to his house.
She claimed what happened to her there was “sexual assault” and “grooming”, adding: “It’s completely wrong in every way.”
Walliams strongly denied to the publications that he had any sexual contact with Jade, adding that he rejects any allegations of criminal activity and he has never engaged in the grooming of young women.
Another woman, named by the news organisations as Alex, alleged she was having sex with Walliams by the time she was 17.
Asked how she feels about him now, she said: “I think I was groomed. 100%.”
Walliams told the publications he believed she was 18 at the time they had sex.
His lawyers say the suggestion that he groomed Alex is false and has caused him significant distress.
Baroness Casey also spoke to Nick about her review into adult social care, published on Wednesday, which concluded it is a “fundamentally fragmented system” with officials "asleep at the wheel".
"There has been no look or even attempt really until very recently to do any workforce reform at all since 2009," she said.
"So I think my issue is that successive governments have talked about and thought about social care but haven't taken sufficient action."
She explained social care is “quite hidden and people don't understand the value of it,” adding that this was why “no one gave a second thought” when elderly people were moved from hospitals to care homes during the pandemic to lift pressure on the NHS.
She said the government's claim of a so-called protective ring around care homes - which was recently refuted by the Covid-19 inquiry to be "unfounded" - was “clearly not protective and not protective enough”.
"We don't even know the number of care workers that died because of COVID”, she continued, adding this was "symbolic of the fact that we just haven't given them sufficient thought and, frankly, care”.
But she welcomed Andy Burnham's plans for a "national care service" analogous to the NHS, describing it as "very achievable", adding that she welcomed his triple lock reform because it freed up money for the policy.