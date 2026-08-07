Baroness Thérèse Coffey’s X account hacked as scammers post fake Rolls-Royce photo
The former Deputy Prime Minister’s followers were also targeted as part of the hackers’ cryptocurrency scam.
Baroness Coffey has had her X account compromised, with scammers also using it to target people who follow the Conservative peer.
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The former health secretary’s account was taken over on Thursday, when a fabricated photograph of Coffey standing next to a black Rolls-Royce Ghost was posted.
The accompanying caption read: “This August has given me so much to be grateful for. I started the year with a vision of getting a new car, and today I’m standing here with it."
"It’s an amazing feeling to see that goal become a reality. Grateful for the support of @kareem_zoya you made this possible.”
The account tagged in the post, “kareem_zoya”, led to a private profile belonging to someone who describes themselves as a “digital entrepreneur”, and offers to show followers how to "start trading crypto".
The photograph of Coffey was fake, although the Rolls-Royce itself is a real car. The original image of the vehicle has been traced to a listing for the car on Autotrader.
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Coffey has also previously been a victim of hacking, with her website and social media also previously being breached shortly after becoming the Suffolk Coastal MP in 2010.
Coffey’s followers were then targeted with direct messages sent from her compromised account, including links which could be used to steal personal information.
The incident is the latest in a growing number of social media hacks involving politicians.
These have included Chris Elmore and Shabana Mahmood, and Jeremy Corbyn.
Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was among those targeted, with scammers using his account to promote an investment scheme and posting an image of a fake bank account as part of the scam.