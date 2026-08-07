Baroness Coffey has had her X account compromised, with scammers also using it to target people who follow the Conservative peer.

The former health secretary’s account was taken over on Thursday, when a fabricated photograph of Coffey standing next to a black Rolls-Royce Ghost was posted.

The accompanying caption read: “This August has given me so much to be grateful for. I started the year with a vision of getting a new car, and today I’m standing here with it."

"It’s an amazing feeling to see that goal become a reality. Grateful for the support of @kareem_zoya you made this possible.”

The account tagged in the post, “kareem_zoya”, led to a private profile belonging to someone who describes themselves as a “digital entrepreneur”, and offers to show followers how to "start trading crypto".

The photograph of Coffey was fake, although the Rolls-Royce itself is a real car. The original image of the vehicle has been traced to a listing for the car on Autotrader.

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