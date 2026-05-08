One of Britain’s first gay surrogate parents has been charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and rape following an investigation by Essex Police.

Both men, of Danbury, Essex, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court later.

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The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the men have been charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, as well as sexual offences including rape.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow became Britain’s first gay surrogate parent in 1999.

Scott Drewitt-Barlow is the co-owner of Maldon and Tiptree football club.

The CPS said Barrie Drewitt-Barlow has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a male, four counts of rape of a man 16 or over and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Scott Drewitt-Barlow has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a male, one count of rape of a man 16 or over, and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Essex Police said officers from the Serious Crime Directorate carried out co-ordinated searches at premises in Danbury, Maldon and Braintree on Wednesday and arrested two men.

The force said that since then they have been liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a polling station at the Drewitt-Barlow Stadium was relocated elsewhere because of “an ongoing police investigation”.

On Thursday, Doug Wilkinson, deputy returning officer for Maldon District Council, said: “In light of an ongoing police investigation, I have made the decision to relocate the polling station from the Drewitt-Barlow Stadium to Blackwater Leisure Centre.

“Voters who were due to be voting at the Drewitt-Barlow Stadium, will be re-directed to Blackwater Leisure Centre and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause due to the very late change.”