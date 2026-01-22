Barron Trump 'saved woman's life' by 'calling police as she was being beaten up'
The youngest son of President Donald Trump saved a woman’s life after she was allegedly attacked by an ex-boyfriend, a court has heard.
Barron Trump was speaking with a woman in London via video call when he saw her ex-boyfriend approach, grab her hair and throw her to the ground and shout “you are not worth anything,” Snaresbrook Crown Court heard.
The President’s son immediately called the police and reported seeing Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev punch the woman repeatedly, according to the Metro's report.
Barron’s dramatic phone call was played in court, with the young American telling police: “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.”
Rumiantsev denies the allegations against him, which include assault and actual bodily harm, as well as two charges of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice.
The Russian was allegedly jealous of young Trump’s relationship with the woman and became enraged when she tried to call him.
Pleading with the emergency service, Barron added: “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”
Barron then got into an argument with the 999 operator, before being told: “Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?”
He replied: “I met her on social media.
“She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now.”
He added: “So sorry for being rude.”
When police arrived at the scene, the woman can be heard saying: “I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son.”
An officer is then heard saying: “So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump’s son.”
During cross-examination, the woman told the court: “He helped save my life.
“That call was like a sign from God at that moment.”
Sasha Wass KC, for the defence, rejected the woman’s telling of events.
Wass said: “You invented this wholly untrue and fabricated account that he raped you on those two occasions — you were never raped.”
The woman replied: “I didn’t invent that. That would be completely evil and disgraceful toward people who have been in that situation.”
The trial continues.