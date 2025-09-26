A man who was wrongly convicted of killing Jill Dando has been charged with rape and indecent assault.

George spent eight years in jail for the 1999 killing of Crimewatch presenter Dando before being released in 2008 when he was unanimously acquitted after a retrial.

Barry George, 65, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s. He would have been in his 20s when the alleged attack happened

The 65-year-old, from County Cork, is accused of one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault in 1987.

Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has taken the decision to prosecute Barry George, 65, on charges of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

“These relate to non-recent allegations that took place in 1987 against a woman who was a teenager at the time.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 October 2025.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.

This is a breaking story, more follows...