The man cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of raping a 14-year-old girl 38 years ago.

Barry George, 65, of County Cork, Republic of Ireland, is charged with rape and two counts of indecent assault against the same child, who cannot be identified.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the Hammersmith and Fulham area of west London between September 6 and 12 1987.

On Wednesday, George appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Dublin for a plea and case management hearing.

Wearing a black sweater over a white shirt, George spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC agreed to an application to put the plea hearing back by 12 weeks to Friday February 13.

The judge said George could attend that hearing by videolink again and granted him continued unconditional bail.

Prosecutor Kate Bex KC applied to add a further charge of attempted rape as an alternative to the rape charge.

George was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2000, a year after Ms Dando was killed.

He was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal and he was cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.

Former Crimewatch presenter Ms Dando, 37, was one of the BBC's highest-profile stars when she was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999.

No-one has been convicted of her killing since.