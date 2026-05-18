The man cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando has denied raping a 14-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the Hammersmith and Fulham area of west London between September 6 and 12 1987.

Appearing via video-link, he also denied an alternative offence of attempted rape.

Barry George, 66, of County Cork, Republic of Ireland, pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He will next appear at the court on September 30 for a trial date to be set.

Judge Alexander Milne KC granted George bail.

George was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2000, a year after Ms Dando was killed.

He was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal and he was cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.

Former Crimewatch presenter Ms Dando, 37, was one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars when she was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999.

No one has been convicted of her killing since George was acquitted.