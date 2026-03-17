Peaky Blinders star Barry Keoghan has said he does not think he "fits the criteria for James Bond".

The 33-year-old is among the stars who have been mentioned as a candidate for the next 007, as speculation stirs over who should take over as the new face of the popular spy franchise.

In an interview with Radio Times, Keoghan addressed the rumours that he may replace Daniel Craig as Bond.

He said: "[James Bond is] an iconic role and a lot of weight and pressure comes with that.

"It's nice to see your name go up there, but I don't think I fit the criteria for James Bond.

"I'd rather come in and do the villain. The man teasing Bond, that's more me."

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