Ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has been sentenced to death in absentia for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced al-Assad to death in absentia after convicting him over charges of "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" during the country's 14-year civil war.

Assad, who fled Syria his family, arrived in Moscow as Islamist-led rebel forces closed in on Damascus in December 2024.

His brother Maher Assad, and his maternal cousin, Atef Najib, were also sentenced.

Najib was sentenced for leading the crackdown in the southern province of Daraa that triggered the uprising and the resulting civil war.

He stood inside a cage wearing a prisoner’s uniform as the judge read out the sentence on Tuesday.

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