Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was hospitalised after being poisoned in a suspected assassination attempt in Moscow, a human rights group has claimed.

The ousted dictator was granted political asylum in Russia after he was toppled ten months ago.

He was reportedly released from a hospital in the Russian capital Moscow following the alleged attack, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

The group claimed it was told by a private source he "had been poisoned", alleging that the assassination attempt was made "to embarrass the Russian government and accuse it of being complicit" in his death.

The ex-dictator's condition is now said to be stable, the report claimed.

His brother, Maher Assad was reportedly the only person allowed to visit him in hospital for security reasons.

