Stephen Akuoko, 62, sold products that had inappropriately long use-by dates and a lack of detail on ingredients for more than three years under the company name Tribal Foods

Firefighters who attended the scene discovered huge quantities of fish in the bath and on the floor of the bathroom next to the toilet. Picture: Watford Borough Council

By Frankie Elliott

A businessman has avoided jail after he was found guilty of storing fish in the bath next to his toilet before using them in ready meals sold illegally in supermarkets.

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Stephen Akuoko, 62, sold products that had inappropriately long use-by dates and a lack of detail on ingredients for more than three years under the company name Tribal Foods. His business, which had been operating in Watford, was tracked by the borough council's environmental health team due to concerns about the products. Read more: Moment deadly knife fight broke out in Primrose Hill, leaving man, 21, dead and another injured Read more: Teenagers arrested after four youths stabbed outside Welsh train station

Akuoko later pleaded guilty to contravening food safety and hygiene regulations and failing to comply with a remedial action notice. Picture: Watford Borough Council

But officials were unable to find him until he was rumbled by a fire at his home on Haines Way in October 2024. Firefighters who attended the scene discovered huge quantities of fish in the bath and on the floor of the bathroom next to the toilet. Akuoko told Trading Standards investigators that he would stop selling Tribal Foods products. But a week after the fire, his unlabelled products were found in a local shop with CCTV footage showing he had made three deliveries to the store. The owner later pleaded guilty to to two food safety offences. At St Albans Crown Court, the judge blasted him for the meals that were "unfit for human consumption" and handed him a two-year suspended prison sentence. He was also given a five-year ban from operating any food business. Prosecutor Michael Coley said an investigation into Tribal Foods was launched by the environmental health team after they found ready meals in local shops with inappropriately long use-by dates and a lack of detail on ingredients.

Akuoko's kitchen. Picture: Watford Borough Council

Mr Coley said the company owner Akuoko was difficult to track down and when officers managed to speak to him on the phone, he became aggressive and accused them of harassment. When a wok fire broke out at his home, Akuoko claimed all the food in the property was for him and his family, Mr Coley said. He went on to assure officers they would not see Tribal Foods products in Watford again. But weeks later, they found his unlabelled products in a local shop. Officials then trawled through CCTV footage and found he had made three deliveries to one shop in a matter of weeks. "This was an intentional breach and a flagrant disregard for the law," Mr Coley said. Akuoko later pleaded guilty to contravening food safety and hygiene regulations and failing to comply with a remedial action notice. In mitigation, Aleister Adamson said his client had owned a supermarket for many years until the property's lease expired.

At St Albans Crown Court, the judge blasted Akuoko for the meals that were "unfit for human consumption". Picture: Watford Borough Council