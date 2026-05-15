Bathing season kicks off with 13 new spots including first Thames site in London
The official bathing season begins on Friday and will run until September 30
The first-ever bathing spot on the River Thames in London is among 13 new sites opening as the season kicks off.
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The official bathing season begins on Friday and will run until September 30.
The season will see 464 sites open across England’s coasts, rivers and lakes subject to regular water quality testing.
This gives people a better idea of the state of the water they are swimming, paddling or enjoying water sports in.
The site at Ham and Kingston becomes the first on the river in London to have the designated status, as of Friday.
It marks a milestone moment for improved water quality in the river, which had been declared biologically dead in the 1950s because of pollution.
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Other new spots include the filming location for TV drama Broadchurch, popular beaches, a meadow and river site in the area that inspired The Wind In The Willows, as well as a spot in Yorkshire where the River Swale flows in waterfalls over limestone steps.
Their official bathing status follows a public consultation which saw 90% of responders back their designation and a record number endorse the Ham and Kingston site.
Water minister Emma Hardy said: “The introduction of these new bathing sites means better monitoring of our waterways, a boost for local tourism, and greater confidence for local swimmers.
“Following years of indifference towards bathing waters, this Government has expanded the number of sites as part of our overhaul of the water sector.
“We’re committed to generational reform of our water industry and won’t stop until the job is done.”
The Government recently reformed the designated bathing water system to bring in more flexible dates for monitoring to reflect when people are using sites.
It has also expanded the legal definition of “bather” to include people taking part in water sports such as paddle boarders and surfers.
More funding will be provided to improve signage at the new sites so that people have clear access to them, ministers added.
Every week throughout the summer, officers from the Environment Agency will visit sites to take samples and monitor the water quality before publishing the information online for swimmers.
The regulator constantly evaluates whether action is needed to cut pollution levels and works with local communities, farmers, and water companies to improve water quality at these locations.
In 2025, 87 per cent of the country’s designated bathing sites were rated excellent or good, and 93 per cent met at least the minimum grade, but 7 per cent – 32 sites – around England failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.
Alan Lovell, Environment Agency chairman, said: “The growing number of designations across the country reflects the importance communities place in their local environment and water quality.
“If you’re planning on going open water swimming this summer, I’d advise everyone to get informed – checking water quality and conditions before you go.”
The 13 new sites are:
- Little Shore, Amble, Northumberland – a crescent of sand between the River Coquet and the North Sea which is popular with locals;
- Newton and Noss Creeks, Devon – a narrow tidal inlet just off the River Yealm in the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty;
- Canvey Island Foreshore, Essex – a family-favourite sandy beach;
- Sandgate Granville Parade Beach, Kent – a shingle beach used by swimmers and kayakers;
- Queen Elizabeth Gardens Salisbury, Wiltshire – where the River Avon flows through a green space which was opened in the early 1960s to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II;
- East Beach at West Bay, Bridport, Dorset – filming location for the ITV drama Broadchurch;
- Pangbourne Meadow, Berkshire – a meadow and river in the area that inspired The Wind In The Willows;
- River Fowey in Lostwithiel, Cornwall – a tidal river flowing through the heart of the town;
- River Swale in Richmond, North Yorkshire – with dramatic waterfalls over limestone steps;
- Falcon Meadow, Bungay, Suffolk – a riverside community space on the River Waveney;
- River Thames at Ham and Kingston, Greater London – which could become London’s first river bathing site on the Thames;
- New Brighton Beach (East), Merseyside – a sandy seaside resort at the mouth of the Mersey Estuary;
- River Dee at Sandy Lane, Chester, Cheshire – a popular spot for families and water sports.