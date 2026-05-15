The official bathing season begins on Friday and will run until September 30

The first-ever bathing spot on the River Thames in London is among 13 new sites opening as the season kicks off. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The first-ever bathing spot on the River Thames in London is among 13 new sites opening as the season kicks off.

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The official bathing season begins on Friday and will run until September 30. The season will see 464 sites open across England’s coasts, rivers and lakes subject to regular water quality testing. This gives people a better idea of the state of the water they are swimming, paddling or enjoying water sports in. The site at Ham and Kingston becomes the first on the river in London to have the designated status, as of Friday. It marks a milestone moment for improved water quality in the river, which had been declared biologically dead in the 1950s because of pollution. Read more: Starmer's battle begins: PM challenged as Burnham faces by-election and Streeting quits as Health Sec Read more: Farage 'bought £1.4m property in cash' after receiving £5m gift from British crypto billionaire

Whitchurch Toll Bridge over the River Thames Whitchurch Berkshire Uk. Picture: Alamy

Other new spots include the filming location for TV drama Broadchurch, popular beaches, a meadow and river site in the area that inspired The Wind In The Willows, as well as a spot in Yorkshire where the River Swale flows in waterfalls over limestone steps. Their official bathing status follows a public consultation which saw 90% of responders back their designation and a record number endorse the Ham and Kingston site. Water minister Emma Hardy said: “The introduction of these new bathing sites means better monitoring of our waterways, a boost for local tourism, and greater confidence for local swimmers. “Following years of indifference towards bathing waters, this Government has expanded the number of sites as part of our overhaul of the water sector. “We’re committed to generational reform of our water industry and won’t stop until the job is done.” The Government recently reformed the designated bathing water system to bring in more flexible dates for monitoring to reflect when people are using sites.

People punting on the River Avon in Queen Elizabeth Gardens, Salisbury. Picture: Alamy