The first official bathing spot on the River Thames in London and the filming location for TV drama Broadchurch are among 13 new designated swimming sites proposed by the Government.

Others include popular beaches, a meadow and river site in the area that inspired The Wind In The Willows, and a spot in Yorkshire where the River Swale flows in waterfalls over limestone steps.

The first designated bathing spot on the Thames in London would mark a "vast transformation" in water quality in the river which was declared biologically dead in the 1950s due to pollution, officials said.

Designation would mean sites are subject to regular water quality testing, giving people a better idea of the state of the water they are swimming, paddling or enjoying water sports in.

Communities and campaigners in some areas hope it will increase pressure for efforts to clean up their local rivers and coasts.

The Government said the plans would increase the number of England's official bathing sites to 464 beaches, coastal stretches, rivers and lakes.