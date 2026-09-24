A man dressed as Batman helped recover a woman's stolen handbag during a night out. Picture: TikTok

By Jacob Paul

A man dressed as Batman took the law into his own hands when he chased a bag thief down the street during a night out alongside Poison Ivy and Mr Fantastic.

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The hero behind the mask was not Bruce Wayne, but 25-year-old Sonni Mason from Norwich. He had been cosplaying the Gotham City vigilante for a friend’s birthday when he spotted a handbag theft while queuing to get into a bar on Saturday night. The crook initially seemed friendly when joining his pals in the queue before he accused two women of stealing cigarettes from him, the Daily Mail reports. The thief then grabbed the bag and fled - before Norwich’s very own Dark Knight kicked into action. Mr Mason, who works in cafe by day, pursued the thief on foot as he sprinted away before flagging down a police officer for assistance. Read more: Read more:

Mr Mason scaled a wall by the city's catherdral to help recover to stolen item. Picture: TikTok

Channeling his inner superhero, he then managed to scale a wall by the city’s cathedral where the bag had been left. A crowd gathered to cheer on the superhero as he climbed the wall to recover the stolen item. His friends were dressed as Poison Ivy and Mr Fantastic and also helped solve the case. Video shows the bag owner leaping for joy as she was reunited with her belongings, with none of its contents reported missing.