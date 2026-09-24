Batman to the rescue: Cosplayer chases down bag thief with Poison Ivy and Mr Fantastic before returning items to reveller
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A man dressed as Batman took the law into his own hands when he chased a bag thief down the street during a night out alongside Poison Ivy and Mr Fantastic.
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The hero behind the mask was not Bruce Wayne, but 25-year-old Sonni Mason from Norwich.
He had been cosplaying the Gotham City vigilante for a friend’s birthday when he spotted a handbag theft while queuing to get into a bar on Saturday night.
The crook initially seemed friendly when joining his pals in the queue before he accused two women of stealing cigarettes from him, the Daily Mail reports.
The thief then grabbed the bag and fled - before Norwich’s very own Dark Knight kicked into action.
Mr Mason, who works in cafe by day, pursued the thief on foot as he sprinted away before flagging down a police officer for assistance.
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Channeling his inner superhero, he then managed to scale a wall by the city’s cathedral where the bag had been left.
A crowd gathered to cheer on the superhero as he climbed the wall to recover the stolen item.
His friends were dressed as Poison Ivy and Mr Fantastic and also helped solve the case.
Video shows the bag owner leaping for joy as she was reunited with her belongings, with none of its contents reported missing.
But Mr Mason fell short of catching the thief as Norfolk Police said no arrests were made.
Mr Mason shared highlights from the night on TikTok in a post that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
Captioning the post, he wrote: “On a night out for a friends birthday, someone swiped someone bag over a pack of cigarettes out of spite (he was lying about time stealing from him), myself as Batman, Poison Ivy, Mr Fantastic and various other heroes chased him down.
"Ivy and Reed caught up with him and couldn't find the bag on him.
“Myself and our group along with the help of Police, helped track the bag to the roof of a church. I was assisted to the roof where the bag was recovered. All contents were safe and sound, no one hurt or traumatised. Everyone got home safe.”
Mr Mason, who is known as redknightcreations on TikTok, has posted dozens of videos where he is dressed as Batman and other superheroes such as Cyclops from Xmen.