Scars are too often dismissed as cosmetic – a mark left behind once an injury or operation has healed.

But for millions of people, the reality is very different. Significant scarring can cause lifelong pain, restrict movement, affect mental health and require years of treatment, including repeated operations to alleviate the effects of scarring.

From 2016 to 2020, I held the position of Chief of Defence People in the British Armed Forces, where I was responsible for all policy relating to wounded, injured or sick military personnel and veterans. I have witnessed both the physical and psychological impact that scarring can have on people’s lives. As we approach Remembrance Sunday, we are reminded of not only those who have died but the thousands of veterans living with traumatic injuries.

The physical and psychological trauma sustained by veterans must not be underestimated. The Scar Free Foundation Centre for Conflict Wound Research was launched as the first military and civilian wound research centre of its kind and specifically addresses the challenges in the acute care, long-term impact and psychological effects of gunshot, burn and blast injuries. After risking so much for their country, they deserve a life that is not restricted by their injuries.

The economic burden of treating scars is considerable. The most recent national study estimated that the NHS spent £8.3 billion annually managing wounds. The scale of caring for damaged skin is huge, and the lack of scar-specific figures shows the investment needed for this overlooked condition. We need to understand how the aftermath of surviving trauma, or routine surgical operations - scarring – affects people’s lives, budgets and productivity, so that a more coherent and knowledgeable approach can be taken.

Scarring is treated very differently across the UK, and while the NHS has scar expertise, it lacks a national framework to connect services and provide consistent care where appropriate. We need joined-up patient pathways to end fragmented care.

Our new report found that more than half of UK adults (54%) say significant scarring should be treated by the NHS as a long-term condition – in the same way as diabetes and asthma.

Acting late costs more, and money is being wasted as too many people face missed opportunities for early intervention that could improve lives and reduce the need for more costly treatment later.

As the world becomes more dangerous, we must plan for conflict and major incidents by incorporating short- and long-term scar care and bring down the mounting costs surrounding them.

Scars may result from the body healing, but in many cases they become the cause of restrictions on people’s lives, both physically and psychologically. They need to be treated as a condition to be addressed in its own right, rather than a by-product of survival, whatever the cause of injury.

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Lieutenant General (Retired) Richard Nugee CB, CVO, CBE is Chief Executive of the Scar Free Foundation - the only medical research charity dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by scarring today, while working towards a future free from scars.

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