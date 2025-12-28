Sabalenka was unable to get into her rhythm and showcase her best game in the adjusted format in Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka (left), her goddaughter Nicole, and Nick Kyrgios following The 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Nick Kyrgios took victory in the controversial ‘Battles of the Sexes’ as he beat women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 6-3 in Dubai.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, who has slipped to 671st in the rankings after three injury-hit years, beat Sabalenka in straight sets. Sabalenka was unable to get into her rhythm and showcase her best game in the adjusted format. Kyrgios looked tired but still prevailed as he mixed power with his usual array of unorthodox shots that kept Sabalenka guessing. “It was a really tough match,” the Australian said in an on-court interview. “She’s a hell of a competitor and such a great champion, obviously a multiple grand slam champion. I didn’t know what to expect and what role I played – it was just another great opportunity. "She broke my serve numerous times and I had to strap in.” Read more: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal ‘had to suffer’ in nervy win over Brighton Read more: England end 15-year wait for Test win in Australia with wild two-day triumph

Nick Kyrgios in action against Aryna Sabalenka during The 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match at the Coca-Cola Arena. Picture: Alamy

Coming five decades after Billie Jean King famously beat Bobby Riggs – a significant moment in the fight for greater equality in sport, in Houston in September 1973 – the merits of this contest in Dubai divided opinion. “Ultimately it was a really hard fought battle, and there were breaks back and forward,” Kyrgios added. “Seeing someone as great as Sabalenka out here and myself, it truly is a spectacle, and a great stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis.” Both players had only one serve, while Sabalenka’s half of the court was nine per cent smaller than Kyrgios’. Sabalenka made her big entrance in a silver sparkling jacket to the sounds of ‘Eye of the Tiger’ and used a fierce cross-court backhander to take the first game, though it did little to fire up the sell-out crowd of 17,000.

Aryna Sabalenka emerges ahead of The 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: Alamy

Kyrgios responded quickly and broke Sabalenka’s next serve as he got to grips with a slow court, and the decision to take away the first serve for both players clearly favoured the 30-year-old as Sabalenka surrendered points. It was perhaps a sign of how seriously the players were taking it that Sabalenka used her 60-second timeouts to dance the Macarena, but she could do little to reverse the trend in the second set as Kyrgios kept her at arm’s length. When he got to match point he called his own timeout and the arena DJ played ‘Stayin’ Alive’. Sabalenka did that by saving two match points, but she could not save a third. Despite defeat, Sabalenka said she would be keen to take on the Australian again. “I felt great,” she said. “I think I put up a great fight and he was struggling, he got really tired."

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Australia's Nick Kyrgios embrace at the end of their Battle of the Sexes exhibition tennis match in Dubai on December 28, 2025. Picture: Getty