Bay City Rollers guitarist Neil Henderson dies aged 73
Bay City Rollers guitarist Neil Henderson has died aged 73 after being "ill for some time".
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Henderson's ex-bandmates in Middle of the Road announced his passing.
A statement read: “We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend.
“Neil had been ill for some time and was fighting to recover from a stroke a few years ago.
“We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends.
“His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him as will his music.”
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Henderson was a guitarist in the Edinburgh band, whose hits include Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang, during their 1970s heyday.
This comes after frontman Les McKeown died aged 65 in 2021, and bassist Alan Longmuir died aged 70 in the summer of 2018.
Formed at the end of the 1960s, the band enjoyed huge success at home and abroad with their distinctive tartan outfits and upbeat pop tunes.
They broke through into the mainstream in 1974 after a series of singles which failed to dent the charts.
They had a massive teen following and sold more than 100 million records, and in the press were heralded as "biggest group since the Beatles".
Original members McKeown, Longmuir and Wood reunited for a comeback tour in 2015 with tickets selling out.