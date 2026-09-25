Bay City Rollers guitarist Neil Henderson has died aged 73 after being "ill for some time".

Henderson's ex-bandmates in Middle of the Road announced his passing.

A statement read: “We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend.

“Neil had been ill for some time and was fighting to recover from a stroke a few years ago.

“We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends.

“His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him as will his music.”

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