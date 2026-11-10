Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has made a return to the club’s training base for the first time since he collapsed.

The club also confirmed that Kompany is now “on the road to recovery” and will complete rehabilitation on an injured shoulder at the their Sabener Strasse training ground.

The 40-year-old was taken ill during a second-team training session on October 23 and was diagnosed with meningeal irritation which has forced him to miss Bayern’s last five matches.

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Kompany was pictured at the training base with his arm in a sling after he reportedly dislocated his shoulder when he collapsed.

In Kompany’s absence, assistant coach Aaron Danks took charge of the team and oversaw a 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico as well as a 2-2 draw in the top-of-the-table clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has been providing regular updates on Kompany’s recovery but it remains to be seen when he will make a return to the touchline.

Bayern’s first match after the international break is against Cologne at the Allianz Arena on Friday November 20.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund.

The 40-year-old was taken ill during a second-team training session on October 23 and was diagnosed with meningeal irritation which has forced him to miss Bayern’s last five matches.

The club also confirmed that Kompany is now “on the road to recovery” and will complete rehabilitation on an injured shoulder at the their Sabener Strasse training ground.

Kompany was pictured at the training base with his arm in a sling after he reportedly dislocated his shoulder when he collapsed.

In Kompany’s absence, assistant coach Aaron Danks took charge of the team and oversaw a 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico as well as a 2-2 draw in the top-of-the-table clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has been providing regular updates on Kompany’s recovery but it remains to be seen when he will make a return to the touchline.

Bayern’s first match after the international break is against Cologne at the Allianz Arena on Friday November 20.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund.