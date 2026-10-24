That was the arresting headline of a story in the Express recently. The writer argued that, since most scholars believe the Tapestry was created in England, we should negotiate to keep it here permanently after the loan to the British Museum expires next summer.

He wondered why those indulging in the “wringing of hands over colonial era pillaging” and campaigning for the repatriation of treasures like the Benin Bronzes and the Elgin Marbles from the British Museum were hypocritically not applying the same logic to keeping the Bayeux Tapestry here.

The article correctly pointed out that there is a live campaign on the government petition site to “Seek to negotiate with France to permanently keep the Bayeux Tapestry in the UK”. At the time of writing, that petition was backed by 34 signatories.

I fear I out myself as a woke snowflake if I point out that the Bayeux Tapestry is hardly in the same category as the Benin Bronzes and the Elgin Marbles, given that we know nothing about its history until 1476. In that year, an artefact that sounds very much like the Tapestry is recorded in an inventory of Bayeux Cathedral, so we can safely assume it was in Normandy by the later 15th century, and that’s pretty much where it’s stayed, barring a couple of incidents with Napoleon and the Nazis, until its trip to London this year.

Yes, most people who’ve studied it conclude it was likely made in southern England, and the embroidery was probably stitched by Anglo-Saxon women. But the person who funded the project, or maybe forced the project through, was surely one of the victorious Norman leaders of 1066. Bishop Odo of Bayeux, William the Conqueror's half-brother, is the leading candidate for the Tapestry’s patron. He might even have had it made to augment the consecration of his new cathedral in Bayeux in the year 1077.

On that basis, to suggest it was pillaged from the English seems to me something of a stretch. Maybe it was the result of English forced labour in the 1070s, and perhaps those skilled Anglo-Saxon women who stitched it were quite happy to see if cross the Channel and not remain as a memory of the brutal horrors of the Conquest.

But stolen from the English? I doubt that. It seems to me very unlikely that it was purloined from some proud Anglo-Saxon hall in the years after 1066 and spirited away to France. ‘Colonial era pillaging’ does not strike me as a plausible explanation for how the Tapestry ended up in Bayeux.

Anyway, the Conquest ushered in a cross-channel Anglo-Norman polity, and from this distance it's hard to know what people thought about their own identities and national affiliations. These are all interesting questions that we’ll be invited to reflect upon in 2027 as we commemorate the ‘Year of the Normans’ on the millennial anniversary of William the Conqueror’s birth in 1027.

Those points aside, it’s undeniable that the Bayeux Tapestry is, for many of us in England, something we feel a deep association with and a sense of ownership over. It matters to us far more than it does to most people in France.

As Martin Bostal, the Director of the Bayeux Tapestry Museum, told me, “This story of William, Duke of the Normans, becoming King of the English is not part of the national history in France. It was never a part of the main history of the realm because it had mostly consequences on the other side of the Channel.

"Even if as historians, we know that there were consequences of the conquest in northwest France in the 11th and 12th centuries and after, William the Conqueror in France is mostly known as a regional figure. Because the tapestry told this story, it is mostly unknown outside the north of France and Normandy”.

That’s why President Macron was so canny in pushing for the loan, despite substantial opposition in his own country. The politicians I’ve spoken to who were involved in the negotiations have told me that Macron has been the driving force behind making this happen. He must have known it would be a potent soft-power play for the Tapestry to come to the UK. It is remarkable that an 11th-century embroidery, forged in the aftermath of a violently constructed cross-Channel union, can encourage a conversation about a renewed coming together of Anglo-French relations today.

The loan to the UK has been a long time in the making. Five times in the 20th century, Britain requested a loan, and five times Britain was rebuffed. And even when a loan was finally approved, it took almost a decade to actually happen. Macron first announced it in 2018, and though a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine have obviously been significant distractions, I wonder whether he was waiting for a more favourable pro-European administration in the UK before pushing it through. Prime Ministers have come and gone at Downing Street, while Macron has remained constant at the Élysée Palace. However, his time is coming to an end, and France right now is under significant strain with riots on the streets.

Inevitably, the unrest has prompted social media comments that it’s better for the Tapestry to stay safe in England while Paris is so embattled. I hope this doesn’t lead to any wider calls for it not to return to Bayeux next year. Whatever you think about the general repatriation debate, it’s undeniable that the Tapestry has been in Bayeux for centuries and that Normandy is its rightful home.

Bayeux is specifically mentioned in the embroidery (albeit under the archaic name Bagias), and it features at the crux point of the narrative, when Harold makes his fateful sacred oath. If the Odo link is correct, then Bayeux was central to the Tapestry when it was made, and it should remain central to its story now. It should definitely go back there when the loan ends, which is all the more reason to brave the queues and see it while it’s here in its once-in-a-millennium exhibition at the British Museum.

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Dr Dave Musgrove is HistoryExtra’s Content Director and Co-Author of The Story of the Bayeux Tapestry.

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